Moose takes a stroll through Brandon before being herded out by officials

A young moose kept officials busy Tuesday morning after wandering into Brandon, forcing bylaw and conservation officers to try to corral it past the outer limits of southwestern Manitoba's largest city.

The animal was first reported in Brandon around 8:50 a.m. and was pushed outside the city shortly before 1 p.m., Brandon Police Service spokesperson Sgt. Kirby Sararas said in an email.

It covered a wide area of the city before leaving, moving from behind Brandon Fire & Emergency Services Hall #1 in the north and going south to Brandon University, then heading west on Princess Avenue and toward the area of Park Avenue and Elviss Crescent in the city's west end, Sararas said.

Jamie McEachen spotted it just outside her window on Elviss Crescent after getting home from the dentist with her nine-year-old son around 11 a.m.

McEachen said they ran outside and watched the moose head down their back lane, where she snapped a photo of it.

She said they've recently seen deer and even a bear near their home, but never a moose. While she's used to seeing them where she grew up in northern Ontario, spotting one so close was a surprise for her son, who was raised in Brandon.

"I thought it was really special for him," McEachen said. "He was pretty excited. He'll definitely be talking about it at school tomorrow."

The moose was reported to have gone into a few yards in the city's west end and may have caused some damage in its travels, police spokesperson Sararas said. Bylaw officers said the animal was young, and had small horns just starting to form.

While it took officials hours to get the moose out of the city, McEachen said she was impressed as she saw how quickly they worked — despite the animal's best efforts.

"That moose was in a hurry to go nowhere fast," she said. "He was going over tracks and into other areas where it wasn't quite as easy for the officers to go to."