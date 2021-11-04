13-year-old boy injured in Moose Lake shooting, 3 charged: Manitoba RCMP

Three people have been charged and a teen is recovering after being shot in Moose Lake, Man., earlier this week.

RCMP were called to Portage Road in the community, about 475 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday after multiple reports of gunfire, police said in a Thursday news release.

Mounties found a 13-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local nursing station before being transferred to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP identified a suspect and set up a roadblock on Highway 384 between Moose Lake and The Pas, which is about 65 kilometres west of Moose Lake. The suspect was stopped in a vehicle with five others a short time later, RCMP said.

All of the people in the vehicle were arrested, but three were later released without charges.

A 28-year-old was charged with discharging a firearm, careless storage of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

A 15-year-old boy was charged in connection with an outstanding warrant for two counts of violating the orders of his release, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

A 13-year-old boy was also charged with an outstanding warrant for robbery and three counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order, RCMP said.

The investigation continues, and RCMP say the three people charged may face additional charges tied to the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact Moose Lake RCMP at 204-678-2399 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.

