RCMP investigating homicide after death of one of 2 Moose Lake men found injured

RCMP are investigating a homicide in northern Manitoba, after the death of one of two men found injured in Moose Lake on Monday.

Officers responded to a call of a disturbance at a home in the community, about 480 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, around midnight on Monday, RCMP said in a news release issued on Tuesday.

They found two injured men. Both were taken to the local nursing station, where one of the men was pronounced dead.

The other man is in stable condition, RCMP say.

Moose Lake RCMP, along with the RCMP major crimes and forensic investigation units, are involved in the homicide investigation.