Man dies following assault in Moose Lake, Man., RCMP say
Manitoba

Man dies following assault in Moose Lake, Man., RCMP say

RCMP are investigating the death of a man in Moose Lake, Man., as suspicious. 

37-year-old victim found in a field, later died at the local nursing station

RCMP say a man, 37, was found in a field in Moose Lake after reports of an assault. He later died. (David Bell/CBC)

RCMP are investigating the death of a man in Moose Lake, Man., as suspicious. 

Police received a report of an assault of a 37-year-old man from the community at about 4:25 a.m. on Friday.

The man was found in a field and taken to the community's nursing station, where RCMP said he died.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Moose Lake is located about 480 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, near The Pas, Man. 

