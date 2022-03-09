Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Moose Lake man, 18, dead in apparent homicide: RCMP

An 18-year-old man was killed in a homicide in Moose Lake, Man., last Saturday, RCMP say. 

Man was found dead inside home early Saturday morning

Officers from the Moose Lake RCMP detachment found the man dead at a home in the community early Saturday morning. (CBC)

Police were called at about 2:30 a.m. about an injured man at a home in the northern community, which is about 60 kilometres southeast of The Pas. 

When officers arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, a news release says. 

Moose Lake RCMP, along with the RCMP major crimes and forensic identification services units, are investigating his death as a homicide.

RCMP did not release any further details on the man's death. 

