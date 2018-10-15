Moose Lake boaters never made it to destination, found dead

Two men are dead after heading out on a boat trip Saturday.

RCMP say five boaters left Moose Lake, Man. Saturday afternoon in two boats, headed about 10 kilometres away to Big Island Camp.

But only one boat made it.

Two men, aged 39 and 49 and both from Moose Lake, were in the second boat. Searchers went out Sunday morning, after a cold night, with blowing snow and high winds.

On Sunday afternoon, the searchers called RCMP to say they had located the boat, with the two men dead inside.

The 22-foot boat was on the gravel shore and was partially submerged in water when it was located, RCMP say.

Autopsies are scheduled and the RCMP continue to investigate.

Moose Lake is about 479 kilometres north of Winnipeg, near The Pas.