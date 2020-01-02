Trespasser leads Brandon police on wild moose chase

The following is a completely true story, no bull.

Well, actually, there is a bull.

Police in Brandon were called around 9 a.m. Thursday about an intruder in the backyard of a home.

The trespasser turned out to be a bull moose lumbering around the fenced-in property on Viceroy Crescent. Though it was young, based on its smaller antler rack, its shoulder hump and horns stood above the top of the tall fence boards.

"A person in the neighbourhood where this intruder was noticed it and thought that maybe police should get involved because they were concerned that maybe some of the neighbourhood dogs might react and the intruder might feel cornered and panic," said Sgt. Kirby Sararas.

"They thought maybe it shouldn't be in the city because it is a larger animal."

Animal control officers and police officers surrounded and gently guided the moose back out of the yard, away from the houses and toward a golf course on the city's north edge. (Submitted by Brandon Police Service)

The neighbourhood, in the city's northwest corner, backs onto a golf course that stretches alongside the Assiniboine River, just a few hoof strides away for the long-legged interloper.

When police arrived, the moose was "just lying there, kind of hanging out," said Sararas, guessing the animal walked up the driveway of the house and into the yard.

"He was probably tired from all of the exploring he was doing, and perhaps a little confused."

Animal control officers joined with police officers to help surround and gently guide the moose back out of the yard, away from the houses and toward the golf course "so it could exit the city safely," she said.

It was last seen trotting off north of the city, Sararas said.

It's not particularly common for moose to be seen in Brandon but it does happen, she noted, adding it tends to be the younger ones who show up.

"Sometimes we've had the calves come into town and they get stuck in an area and unable to find their way out," she said.

They wander into the suburbs as they follow the winding river valley. Either they are curious or just not yet sophisticated enough to avoid people.

"The river runs right through the city and we are completely surrounded by farmland so really, any part of the city could find … wildlife from time to time," Sararas said.

In a playful press release about the incident, the police department said it is thinking about the moose and "we hope he finds the life he's looking for."