Moose Jaw police searching for man, 21, accused of attempted murder

Police in Moose Jaw, Sask., are searching for a 21-year-old man accused of attempted murder.

Around 6 a.m. CST Tuesday, Moose Jaw Police Service and emergency services responded to a call about an injured man in the 500 block of Athabasca St. E.

Officers found a victim that had been assaulted with a weapon, police said.

The man was sent to hospital with injuries believed to be serious but non-life threatening, police said.

Police believe the attack was gang-related and that 21-year-old Riley Mills-Miller was the assailant. No description of Mills-Miller was provided.

The risk to public safety is low, police say, but nobody should approach Mills-Miller if they see him.

Instead, people are asked to call the MJPS at (306) 694-7600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.