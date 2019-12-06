Winnipeg honours victims of Montreal massacre with ceremony at legislature

The 30th anniversary of the Montreal massacre was marked in Winnipeg by a special drumming performance to honour the 14 women who were killed.

The ceremony, along with roses and a moment of silence, took place at the base of the grand staircase inside the Manitoba legislative on Friday morning.

"As time marches on and the memory of that horrific day fades, it's important to remember the lives of 14 women who were murdered on Dec. 6, 1989 — women who were specifically targeted and killed because they were women," said Cathy Cox, minister responsible for status of women.

"Thirty years cannot diminish that loss, nor the impact this tragedy had on our nation. I urge Manitobans to take this opportunity to reflect on violence against women in our society, and remember the women and girls who face gender-based violence daily."

A crowd gathered at the base of the grand staircase inside the Manitoba legislative building on Friday for a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the Montreal massacre. (John Einarson/CBC)

On that day in 1989, a gunman walked into École Polytechnique de Montréal and fatally shot 13 engineering students and one university employee — all women. Another 10 women were injured.

During the rampage, the man, who had failed to gain admission to the university, shouted, "You're all a bunch of feminists and I hate feminists!"

In 1991, Canada declared Dec. 6 of every year to be the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence against Women and to remember those who died in 1989: Geneviève Bergeron, Hélène Colgan, Nathalie Croteau, Barbara Daigneault, Anne-Marie Edward, Maud Haviernick, Maryse Laganière, Maryse Leclair, Anne-Marie Lemay, Sonia Pelletier, Michèle Richard, Annie St-Arneault, Annie Turcotte, and Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz.

Friday's ceremony in Winnipeg also honoured 11 women who died as a result of violence in Manitoba this past year.

The North End Women's Centre's Buffalo Gals drum performed and an American sign language interpreter was on hand for the hearing impaired.

Information about support and services for women can be found here on the government website, while information about Manitoba Victim Services can be found here.

Confidential help is also available any time at 1-877-977-0007 (toll free).