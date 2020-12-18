1st case of monkeypox found in Manitoba

Manitoba has detected its first case of monkeypox, deputy chief public health officer Dr. Jazz Atwal announced on Friday.

It's believed this is an isolated case, and the person acquired the virus while outside of Manitoba, he said.

No information is being shared about the person's age, sex, region or vaccination status to protect their private health information.

"This individual did what was asked of them to do and sought out care when they did, and that's how this case was detected," Atwal said.

Public health officials will notify close contacts, and also notify specific locations if the risk to others is considered high and close contacts may be unknown.

As of Sunday, 168 doses of the monkeypox vaccine have been administered to eligible people in Manitoba, according to the province's website.

Manitoba Health says it will update that number on Tuesdays, based on information from the immunization registry.

Anyone can become infected with monkeypox, but currently most infections have been reported among people who self-identify as gay or bisexual, and men who have sex with men, the province has said.

Those people are eligible if they also meet one of these criteria:

Received a diagnosis of chlamydia, gonorrhea and/or syphilis in the past two months.

Had two or more sexual partners in the last 21 days.

Visited or are planning to visit locations like bath houses or sex clubs.

Had anonymous sex in the past 21 days, or are planning to.

Engage in sex work or plan to, either as a worker or a client.

People who are close contacts with someone who has monkeypox are also eligible for vaccination.

Atwal believes more people may want to get vaccinated now that there's a confirmed case in the province.

"We have a vaccine supply. If we need more vaccine, we're able to get those allotments from the federal government as well," he said.

"We are comfortable with the amount of vaccine that we have in the province right now and to meet expected demand."

Vaccination appointments can be booked using the province's online portal , or by calling Health Links at 204-788-8200 or 1-888-315-9257.

People who have trouble accessing appointments online can contact their local public health office to discuss options. A list of offices is available on the provincial government's website .

Walk-in vaccinations will be available to those who are eligible in Winnipeg at 490 Hargrave St. on Aug. 23, 24 and 25 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.