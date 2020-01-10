Manitoba universities to observe moment of silence for Flight 752 victims

There will be a moment of silence Wednesday at university campuses across the country, including in Winnipeg and Brandon, to remember the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, which crashed last week after taking off in Iran.

Universities Canada is asking communities to join in observing the minute of silence at 1 p.m. EST.

The University of Manitoba said it will mark the moment at noon CT at 524 UMSU University Centre at its Fort Garry campus and at the Buhler Atrium at its Bannatyne Campus.

"We will observe a minute of silence to mourn the loss of our neighbours, classmates, friends and colleagues," vice-chancellor David Barnard said in a news release Tuesday.

If you are at either the Fort Garry or Bannatyne campuses at noon today, please participate in a moment of silence to honour those lost in the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 tragedy. <a href="https://t.co/xrgldFwCj6">https://t.co/xrgldFwCj6</a> —@umanitoba

The flag over Tier Building on the Fort Garry campus will remain at half-mast until the end of the day, he said.

Spokespeople from the University of Winnipeg and Brandon University said the institutions also will observe a moment of silence at noon.

All 176 passengers and crew on board Flight 752 were killed. Of those passengers, 138 were destined for Canada, 57 were Canadian citizens, and eight were living in Winnipeg.