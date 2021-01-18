Mom, son charged after disabled pair allegedly defrauded

A Winnipeg mother and son face charges after allegedly defrauding a man and woman, both of whom are mentally disabled, including allegedly stealing $8,000 in federal government pandemic assistance payments.

The suspects are also accused of surreptitiously recording embarrassing videos of the man, as well as giving him an unauthorized and embarrassing tattoo.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.