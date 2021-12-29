Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Chaos, fear of contagion leaves mom fearing worst after baby's test at walk-in site

A Winnipeg mother is warning others needing COVID-19 tests for young children to stick with drive-thrus or appointments, after being crammed into a hallway with unvaccinated adults Monday.

'There's got to be a better way,' says Ally Beauchesne

Winnipeg Free Press ·
Dozens wait in -20 C temperatures Tuesday at University of Manitoba SmartPark for a COVID-19 test. (Jessica Lee/Winnipeg Free Press)

A Winnipeg mother is warning others needing COVID-19 tests for young children to stick with drive-thrus or appointments, after being crammed into a hallway with unvaccinated adults Monday.

"There's got to be a better way; kids get a a lot of colds," said Ally Beauchesne, who took her baby to get tested at the Dynacare site on the University of Manitoba campus.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now