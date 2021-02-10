Police now seeking 2nd suspect in October homicide, ask for public's help

Winnipeg police say a second man is believed to be involved in the killing of a 29-year-old man whose body was found in the Red River last Thanksgiving.

The body of Mohamed Mohiadin Ahmed was found along Churchill Drive, near Hay Street, on Oct. 12.

His death was determined to be a homicide.

Last month, police issued an arrest warrant for Jesse James Daher, 28, of Winnipeg, for second-degree murder in Ahmed's death.

On Wednesday, police issued an arrest warrant for Evan Daniel Bill Brightnose-Baker, a 21-year-old male of Winnipeg, also for the charge of second-degree murder.

Police revealed more details about Ahmed's death at a news conference Wednesday.

Investigators believe that Ahmed was killed at a home in Fort Garry, in the Maybank area south of McGillivary Boulevard, around Oct. 9 or 10, Const. Jay Murray said.

His body was later disposed of in the Red River, and discovered by a passerby who was walking their dog, Murray said.

The body of Mohamed Mohiadin Ahmed was pulled from the Red River last October. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Police believe the three men knew each other and that the homicide was related the drug trade, Murray said, though they're not classifying it as gang-related at this time.

It's not clear where the two suspects are now, but there's still a strong possibility they're in Winnipeg, Murray said.

Anyone with information that they think could help police in this investigation can contact the Winnipeg Police Service homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).