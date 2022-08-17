Police board member declares he's running for Point Douglas council seat

A former Winnipeg Police Board member and business owner will run to unseat the incumbent councillor in the Point Douglas ward.

Mohamed (Moe) El Tassi registered as a candidate in the Point Douglas ward on Wednesday.

"Point Douglas is very special to me," said El Tassi, speaking outside city hall after submitting his registration papers.

Although he lives in northeast Winnipeg, El Tassi said he has connections to the neighbourhood through Peerless Garments, owned by his father Albert El Tassi, where he works as a manager.

"I grew up throughout Point Douglas, through our family business. I've seen first-hand Point Douglas, and I believe it's the heartbeat and the pulse of the city. I think that in order for the city to thrive, it will do so through the success of Point Douglas."

The day before registering as a candidate, El Tassi announced he is taking a leave of absence from the police board while working on his campaign.

In a statement announcing his candidacy, he spoke about his work as a philanthropist and his work on social causes related to poverty, crime and education.

"Everyone wants to feel safe leaving their home, walking to the bus stop. Nobody wants to feel unsafe," he said in the interview.

Economic development will also be a priority, he said.

"We need to bring business and local businesses need to thrive in the community. We need to rejuvenate the area without jeopardizing its historic value."

Several members of El Tassi's family, including his mother and father, along with Transcona Coun. Shawn Nason and other supporters, greeted El Tassi after he registered at city hall.

El Tassi was recently named a member of the Order of Manitoba.

In 2019, he was appointed to the Winnipeg Police Board.

He will run against current councillor Vivian Santos, who was elected in 2018 after her former boss, Mike Pagtakhan, stepped down. Santos had worked as Pagtakhan's executive assistant.

Like El Tassi, Santos served on the police board, but was forced to resign in July 2020 after failing a police background check.

Santos said she was not given a reason why she didn't pass the background check, although she admitted she had ties to an alleged drug trafficker and his associate.

Santos acknowledged that she was "very good friends" with the man, but said she didn't know about the allegations against him. Her husband made the mistake of lending their vehicles to help a friend, she said, and called the leak of the information a violation her privacy.

She also served as acting deputy mayor, but was removed by Mayor Brian Bowman for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, citing an unspecified health condition.

Former real-estate broker Jose (Joe) Pereira is also registered as a candidate for Point Douglas.

Pereira had his licence as a real estate broker revoked by the Manitoba Securities Commission in January 2021 after he took thousands of dollars from potential tenants in 2018, spent the money on personal expenses, then blackmailed them to deter them from further pursuing refunds as he moved to Portugal.

New candidate in Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood

A new candidate registered in the ward of Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood on Tuesday.

Evan Duncan, a juvenile counsellor with Manitoba Justice, ran for the same seat in 2014, after it was vacated by Paula Havixbeck when she ran for mayor.

Evan Duncan is making his second run for city council in Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood. (Amber McGuckin/Red River College)

Duncan came in a close second to Marty Morantz, who went on to be elected as a member of Parliament and was replaced by Kevin Klein, who is now running for mayor.

In his campaign announcement, Duncan said he's a lifelong resident of the ward and the top concerns are safety, improving core services and accountability of elected officials.

He wants to focus on "getting things back on track and making sure that myself as a city councillor will be representing them, not any self-interests or trying to take that next step to whatever level they might be aspiring towards," Duncan said in an interview with CBC News.

The other registered candidate in the ward is Brad Gross, a Realtor who ran for mayor in 2010 and also sought the Old Kildonan council seat in 2018.

Broadcaster Hal Anderson also declared he intends to run for the Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood seat on Aug. 10, but so far has not officially registered.