Manitoba to receive larger share of Moderna vaccine because of high Indigenous population, premier says

Manitoba's allotment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which is expected to be approved by Health Canada soon, has been increased because of the higher proportion of First Nations people in the province, Premier Brian Pallister says.

Pallister said he got confirmation from Ottawa late Monday that the province will receive 15 per cent more of the vaccine than it was originally scheduled to get.

While Pfizer says its two-dose vaccine, which is expected to be distributed across Canada starting next week, must be stored in a freezer at –80 C to –60 C or in a thermal container at –90 C to –60 C, the Moderna vaccine is easier to transport.

Pallister said this is great news for remote First Nations, and attributed the increased allotment to the work of Indigenous leaders.

The federal government had proposed doling out COVID-19 vaccines to the provinces based on population, with a portion of the vaccine reserved for Indigenous communities, Pallister said at a news conference Thursday.

The premier said if that is the case, he wanted Ottawa to provide an additional amount of vaccines to Manitoba because the province has a higher Indigenous population than other provinces.