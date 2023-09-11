Winnipeg-based filmmaker's documentary on urban geese premieres at TIFF

A Winnipeg-based filmmaker is at the Toronto International Film Festival this week for the world premiere of a new nature documentary about a well-known but not necessarily well-liked urban animal — the Canada goose.

Karsten Wall's documentary Modern Goose will debut at the prestigious Toronto festival on Sept. 12.

The 23-minute-long film, directed by Wall, was shot mostly in Winnipeg, and in Oak Hammock Marsh and Birds Hill Provincial Park.

It aims to highlight the struggles the animal faces "while trying to adapt to the city environment," Wall said in an interview.

"It's kind of just trying to look a bit from their perspective about how they navigate … our modern world."

The concrete sprawl of parking lots, drive-thru restaurants and busy highways is transformed from something normal to something extremely unsettling through the perspective of the geese, the National Film Board, which produced the documentary, says in a press kit about it.

Karsten Wall's new nature film featuring Canada geese premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 12. (Submitted by the National Film Board of Canada)

"It isn't the geese who are the interlopers here, but people who have forced the birds into the margins, disrupting age-old patterns," the NFB says.

"From the s-curve of their elegant black necks to the tips of their dinosaur-clawed toes, geese are tough, resourceful survivors, not only adapting but thriving."

There are moments that are quite funny and moments that are a little bit absurd, said Alicia Smith, the film's producer with the NFB.

"And people have told me they find it to be an incredible sad film. So I think it really affects people deeply and in different ways," she said.

Regardless of how it hits, Smith believes audiences will agree on a few things about the film.

"I think people will find it to be really visually stunning and beautiful and surprising," she said.

Wall's series The Seven Wonders of Manitoba received a Golden Sheaf Award at the 2020 Yorkton Film Festival. (Submitted by the National Film Board of Canada)

Wall said he's always liked nature documentaries, and it's a genre on which he'd like to focus his filmmaking.

When he was looking for ideas for his next directorial credit, the idea of filming urban geese — something that could keep the film low budget — came up.

"The more I thought about them and the more I researched, the more I realized how amazing they are," Wall said.

"They have a lot more depth than people give them credit for."

Wall pointed to the animal's migratory ability, explaining how the birds can visualize the earth's magnetic field through a protein in their eyes.

"It just kind of opened up my mind a bit to realize that … wild animals are tapped into a greater force," said the 39-year-old Saskatchewan-born filmmaker.

"They're tapped into something that we can barely comprehend."

Producer Alicia Smith calls Canada geese incredible creatures and worth a longer and closer look. (Submitted by the National Film Board of Canada)

For Wall, the message of the film is a hopeful one.

"Despite all the craziness with modernity and the uncertain future, nature still has its own schedule and it still has its plans," he said.

"If we can trust in that plan and stop messing with it, it'll kind of take care of us."

Whether we recognize it or not, people have a deeply ingrained connection to geese, in celebrating their arrival each spring or lamenting their fall departure, Smith said.

But even more so, there is an affiliation in how the animals and human share common space, and she hopes people will consider that after seeing the film.

"People are very polarized in their opinion of these animals and I'm not really kind of out to change people's opinions of them," Smith said, "but to just kind of think, perhaps, a little bit differently about the ways that we share space with them.

"Yes, they're a nuisance in many ways to many people in urban centres, but these are incredible creatures to just kind of look a little bit longer or closer at. They're striking. These are incredible creatures."

Modern Goose will also be at the Atlantic International Film Festival in Halifax on Sept. 16 and the Vancouver International Film Festival on Sept. 29.

Wall also directed the series The Seven Wonders of Manitoba, which received a Golden Sheaf Award at the 2020 Yorkton Film Festival.