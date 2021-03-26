Barn gates open at revived Assiniboine Park Zoo exhibit

The Assiniboine Park Zoo unveiled a new exhibit on Thursday based on an attraction that first opened more than 60 years ago.

The revived Aunt Sally's Farm has been updated to reflect modern animal welfare standards, so it won't be a petting zoo like the old one.

But it will still give visitors a chance to interact with all kinds of farm animals, including goats, llamas, pot-bellied pigs, donkeys and miniature horses.

It also gives people a chance to make the same lasting memories they would have at the original, said Grant Furniss, the zoo's senior director of animal care and conservation.

Animals like this goat might be behind fences at the new Aunt Sally's Farm exhibit, but people will still have ways to interact with them, said Grant Furniss, the zoo's senior director of animal care and conservation. (John Einarson/CBC)

"I think the main thing is you'll still be able to make those memories, which will hopefully carry on to the next generation," Furniss said.

"These are experiences that help connect children with animals, nature and the importance of conservation, which will become more and more important as they grow older."

The new exhibit has play areas like jungle gyms for kids that mimic some of the areas where the animals play, Furniss said.

Two pot-bellied pigs are among the animals at the new exhibit. (John Einarson/CBC)

The original exhibit first opened in 1959 and was named after Sally Warnock, a prominent activist who worked with the Winnipeg Humane Society from its early days, according to the Manitoba Historical Society.

Furniss said the zoo is already working on bringing more types of animals into the farm exhibit.

The new exhibit is on the zoo's east side, near the Journey to Churchill attraction and the Kinsmen Discovery Centre, the zoo said in a news release.

Donkeys and miniature horses live in a habitat adjacent to the pigs, llamas and goats at the new exhibit. (John Einarson/CBC)

It's included with regular zoo admission.

The site is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all through spring break, including Good Friday, the release said.