Mobile home a total loss after early morning fire in Dauphin

A mobile home in Dauphin, Man., is a total loss after a fire ripped through it early Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the mobile home off Lilly Avenue in the southwest corner of the city shortly before 3 a.m. CT.

The home was "fully involved" when firefighters arrived, deputy Fire Chief Ernest Karpiak told CBC News.

A neighbouring property was also damaged and nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, but there were no injuries reported.

The cause is under investigation by the Office of the Fire Commissioner, Karpiak said.

Dauphin is about 166 kilometres north of Brandon, Man.