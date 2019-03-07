Mobile home a total loss after early morning fire in Dauphin
A mobile home in Dauphin, Man., is a total loss after a fire ripped through it early Thursday morning.
Crews were called shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday, no injuries have been reported
A mobile home in Dauphin, Man., is a total loss after a fire ripped through it early Thursday morning.
Crews were called to the mobile home off Lilly Avenue in the southwest corner of the city shortly before 3 a.m. CT.
The home was "fully involved" when firefighters arrived, deputy Fire Chief Ernest Karpiak told CBC News.
A neighbouring property was also damaged and nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, but there were no injuries reported.
The cause is under investigation by the Office of the Fire Commissioner, Karpiak said.
Dauphin is about 166 kilometres north of Brandon, Man.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.