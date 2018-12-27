Police issue fresh call for help to find man wanted in killing of group-home manager

Winnipeg police issued another plea for information about the whereabouts of a man wanted in connection with the Dec. 17 killing of a group-home manager.

A Canada-wide second-degree murder warrant has been issued for Kane Ashley Antonio Moar, 21. Police have been looking for Moar since Ricardo Junior Hibi, 34, was killed on McGee Street in the West End.

Const. Jay Murray said Thursday police believe Moar knew one of the teenagers fostered by Hibi at the home he operated and managed.

Ricardo Hibi is seen in his family photo with his fiancé and son. (GoFundMe)

Murray said Moar, who is also wanted on two other warrants, might be hiding in Winnipeg. This is the second time police have issued a call for information about Moar's whereabouts.

Moar is about six feet tall, 190 pounds and has tattoos of a cross on his left thumb and "TRZ" on his right hand, Murray said.

Moar has not been seen since Oct. 19 and is considered dangerous, Murray added. Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 204.786.8477.