'All Canadians have a role to play': Bowman calls for city review of MMIWG inquiry report

The mayor of Winnipeg has asked the city's public service to read the final report from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and make recommendations on how the city can respond to the report's calls for justice.

The 231 calls for justice, released as part of the inquiry's final report June 3, call on police and governments to address an epidemic of deaths among Indigenous women and girls, as well as LGBTQ persons.

"This is a matter that all Canadians have a role to play, including all levels of government," Mayor Brian Bowman said Tuesday at a meeting of city council's executive policy committee.

"This is the first opportunity where we can initiate this kind of action."

Bowman's motion asks the public service to review the calls for justice and make recommendations that "can be achieved within existing City of Winnipeg budgets."

The report's calls for justice include asking cities with non-Indigenous police services to establish special Indigenous policing units, improve anti-racism and Indigenous history training among police, and ensure public transit is safe and affordable.

Bowman's motion passed unanimously at Tuesday's meeting. The public service has 120 days to report back with its recommendations.