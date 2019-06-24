The federal government will provide more than $13 million for community-led projects to help honour the lives and legacies of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada.

The money will be used for over 100 commemoration projects, Women and Gender Equality Minister Maryam Monsef announced in Winnipeg on Monday morning.

The projects include art installations, monuments, and productions — such as operas or films — that tell the stories of missing and murdered Indigenous women, government officials said.

The announcement is in response to one of the recommendations of the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. The inquiry's final report was released at the beginning of June.

"We recognize that it's painful to share these stories," Monsef said.

"We want you to know that we are listening."