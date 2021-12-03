MKO calls for inquiry into failures of Manitoba justice to charge Peter Nygard

Revelations by CBC's The Fifth Estate that disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard will not face charges in Winnipeg regarding multiple allegations of sexual assault have prompted a First Nations political advocacy group to demand an inquiry.

"Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak is extremely concerned to hear about the recent investigation made by The Fifth Estate exposing … Manitoba's justice system decision not to press criminal charges against Peter Nygard in eight different allegations of rape of women and girls in Winnipeg dating back to the early 1990s," a release from the organization stated on Friday.

"The concern comes with Nygard using his power and influence over the last 25 years to victimize, oppress and target vulnerable youth and women in Winnipeg and elsewhere in the world, including both Indigenous and non-Indigenous women, alike."

Police conducted a 10-month police investigation into the allegations in Winnipeg but on Thursday, CBC reported no charges will be laid.

It follows a pattern of Nygard avoiding prosecution following allegations of rape reported to Winnipeg police over several decades, The Fifth Estate investigation revealed.

MKO says an inquiry is needed to examine "systemic failures of the Manitoba justice system."

"As an organization we stand in solidarity with the victims who used their strength and courage to come forward. We express our sincere apologies to each one of you for a system that failed you. You deserve justice," MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee stated in the release.

"The failure of justice clearly demonstrates what privilege looks like — one for the privileged and one for the most vulnerable. If the Manitoba justice system acted more swiftly it may have prevented a serial rapist and predator from harming other victims throughout the world."

Nygard, formerly the head of a multimillion-dollar clothing empire based in Winnipeg, is in custody in Toronto where he faces six charges of sexual assault and three counts of unlawful imprisonment.

Nygard also faces multiple charges of sex trafficking in New York City, where prosecutors said in an indictment that, with help from his company, he drugged and sexually assaulted "at least dozens of women and minor-aged female victims" over 25 years. There is an extradition proceeding underway in that case.

"I am calling for an inquiry into the failure of the Manitoba justice system to examine the repeated systemic failures and develop an accountability mechanism to prevent this from ever happening again," Settee said.