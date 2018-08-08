MKO elects Garrison Settee as new grand chief

Manitoba's northern First Nations elected a new grand chief Wednesday. Former Pimicikamak chief Garrison Settee is the new grand chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak.

Two candidates stepped up after former Grand Chief Sheila North stepped down to take an unsuccessful run at the leadership of the Assembly of First Nations.

Settee received 53 of 89 total votes.

"I ran on a platform of transformational change. I did not run for the title, but for the North. It will be my focus," Settee said in a statement.

"Making northern Manitoba a better place for First Nation families is my ultimate goal. That will mean that Canada

will have to pay more attention to our treaties, to our issues and to our concerns."

Settee thanked North and his opponent Ted Bland after taking the oath of office.

The MKO's annual general assembly is being held on the Opaskwayak Cree Nation and will wrap up Thursday.