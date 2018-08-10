Skip to Main Content
Crash near Mitchell, Man. sends 2 to hospital

Crash near Mitchell, Man. sends 2 to hospital

Two people were taken to hospital in serious condition after a crash west of Steinbach Friday.

Steinbach RCMP investigate chain-reaction crash

CBC News ·
Two people are in hospital in serious condition after a crash west of Steinbach Friday. (CBC)

Two people were taken to hospital in serious condition after a crash west of Steinbach Friday.

Police say a westbound gravel truck had stopped on Highway 52 near Mitchell, Man. and was waiting to turn when a vehicle waiting behind the truck was rear ended by a second westbound vehicle around 10:15 a.m.

The force of the crash pushed the first vehicle into the eastbound lane where it was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

Police say both drivers remain in serious condition.

Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate the crash.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us