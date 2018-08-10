Crash near Mitchell, Man. sends 2 to hospital

Two people were taken to hospital in serious condition after a crash west of Steinbach Friday.

Police say a westbound gravel truck had stopped on Highway 52 near Mitchell, Man. and was waiting to turn when a vehicle waiting behind the truck was rear ended by a second westbound vehicle around 10:15 a.m.

The force of the crash pushed the first vehicle into the eastbound lane where it was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

Police say both drivers remain in serious condition.

Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate the crash.

