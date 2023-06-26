Mistrial declared in murder trial of Manitoba man accused of killing neighbour

A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a Manitoba man accused of killing a neighbour caught stealing from him.

Eric Wildman, 36, is charged with first-degree murder in the July 2021 homicide of 40-year-old Clifford Joseph, who lived on a neighbouring property near Stead, Man., about 75 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Wildman pleaded not guilty.

On June 12, the trial was adjourned after Wildman's defence lawyer, Martin Glazer, experienced a medical issue, a spokesperson from Manitoba Courts said in an email Monday.

Jurors returned to court on Monday but were told the trial couldn't proceed at this time because Glazer isn't able to return to the trial.

The spokesperson said Wildman exercised his right not to continue in the trial without his lawyer.

Manitoba Court of King's Bench Justice Rick Saull will preside over the next trial, but a date for that hasn't yet been set.