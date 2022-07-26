15-year-old missing from Lake Winnipegosis area community: RCMP

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen Monday in her community near Lake Winnipegosis.

Liza Houle-Gambler was last seen at 1:30 a.m. at her residence on Skownan First Nation, to the east of Lake Winnipegosis and approximately 300 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Houle-Gambler is approximately five foot one and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

She was last seen wearing a red, white and blue Champion brand rain jacket, grey sweatpants, a floral print shirt and white sneakers.

Police and family members are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call Winnipegosis RCMP at 204-656-7000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

More from CBC Manitoba:

