Winnipeg police ask public for help locating missing teen last seen in River-Osborne area
Winnipeg police are asking the public for help locating a 17-year-old Amerie Boshkaykin, who was last seen in the River-Osborne area.
Amerie Boshkaykin last had contact with caregivers on March 13, police say
Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing 17-year-old girl.
Amerie Boshkaykin last had contact with her caregivers on Sunday, March 13, and was last seen in the city's River-Osborne area, police said in a Thursday news release.
She is described as five foot seven and 170 pounds, with a medium build. She has long, dark-brown hair and brown eyes.
Police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
