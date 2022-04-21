Winnipeg police ask public for help locating missing teen last seen in River-Osborne area

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing 17-year-old girl.

Amerie Boshkaykin last had contact with her caregivers on Sunday, March 13, and was last seen in the city's River-Osborne area, police said in a Thursday news release.

She is described as five foot seven and 170 pounds, with a medium build. She has long, dark-brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

More from CBC Manitoba: