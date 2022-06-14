Missing 15-year-old may be in Winnipeg, police say

Police are asking for help finding a missing youth from Thompson, Man., who may be in Winnipeg.

Carrigan Weenusk, 15, was last seen on June 9 in downtown Thompson. RCMP have looked for her in the area, but believe she may now be in Winnipeg.

The teen was in contact with friends and family over text, but communication has stopped since June 12, and police and her loved ones are concerned about her well-being.

Weenusk is 5 feet, 5 inches, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black jacket or hoodie.

Police ask anyone with information to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Carrigan Weenusk is 5 feet, 5 inches, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on June 9 in Thompson, Man. (Submitted)

More from CBC Manitoba:

