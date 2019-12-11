Missing woman last seen in Winnipeg's Wolseley area on Sunday

Winnipeg police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing woman last seen in the city's Wolseley neighbourhood.

Anna Middleton, 21, hasn't been seen since the early morning hours of Dec. 8.

She is five feet, five inches, with an average build, said police, who are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

