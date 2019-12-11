Skip to Main Content
Missing woman last seen in Winnipeg's Wolseley area on Sunday
Manitoba·New

Missing woman last seen in Winnipeg's Wolseley area on Sunday

Winnipeg police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing woman last seen in the city's Wolseley neighbourhood.

Anna Middleton, 21, hasn't been seen since Dec. 8

CBC News ·
Anna Middleton, 21, has been missing since Sunday. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing woman last seen in the city's Wolseley neighbourhood.

Anna Middleton, 21, hasn't been seen since the early morning hours of Dec. 8.

She is five feet, five inches, with an average build, said police, who are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

More news from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|