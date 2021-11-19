Missing woman last seen in Winnipeg's St. Vital area
Winnipeg police are asking the public to keep an eye open for Hailey Bittern, 22, who was last seen on Wednesday.
Hailey Bittern was last seen on Wednesday wearing grey sweatpants, light brown jacket and tan Ugg-style boots
Winnipeg police are asking the public to keep an eye open for a missing 22-year-old woman.
Hailey Bittern was last seen on Wednesday in the city's St. Vital area, police said in a news release Friday.
Bittern is described as five foot eight and 155 pounds, with a thin build, long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a light-brown jacket and tan Ugg-style boots.
Police are concerned for her well-being and are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
