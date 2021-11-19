Missing woman last seen in Winnipeg's St. Vital area

Winnipeg police are asking the public to keep an eye open for a missing 22-year-old woman.

Hailey Bittern was last seen on Wednesday in the city's St. Vital area, police said in a news release Friday.



Bittern is described as five foot eight and 155 pounds, with a thin build, long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a light-brown jacket and tan Ugg-style boots.

Police are concerned for her well-being and are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

