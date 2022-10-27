Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

66-year-old Winnipeg woman has been missing since Sunday

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing 66-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since Sunday evening.

Diane Spinney is about 5'2" with medium-length white hair and brown eyes

A closeup shows a woman with long white hair wearing glasses.
Diane Spinney was last seen on Monday in Winnipeg's St. Boniface neighbourhood. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Diane Spinney was last spotted in Winnipeg's St. Boniface area, police said in a news release Thursday.

She's about five feet two inches tall, with medium-length white hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for her well-being and are asking anyone with information regarding Spinney's whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

