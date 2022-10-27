66-year-old Winnipeg woman has been missing since Sunday

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing 66-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since Sunday evening.

Diane Spinney was last spotted in Winnipeg's St. Boniface area, police said in a news release Thursday.

She's about five feet two inches tall, with medium-length white hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for her well-being and are asking anyone with information regarding Spinney's whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

