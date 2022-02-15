19-year-old Winnipeg woman missing, not seen since Feb. 11

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help locating a missing 19-year-old woman.

Natalie Josol was last seen in the early morning hours of Feb. 11 in the city's Richmond West area.

Josol is described as five feet, two inches, with a thin build, short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a knee-length black jacket, blue jeans, white Converse shoes and carrying a green Star Wars backpack.

The police service is concerned about Josol's well-being and asks anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

More news from CBC Manitoba: