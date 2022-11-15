Missing woman not seen by family since July: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are looking for a woman who hasn't been seen by family since early July, and are concerned about her well being.

Sheniece "Sage" Meeches, 23, was seen in downtown Winnipeg at that time, police said in a news release on Tuesday. The missing person's report was made on Oct. 26.

Meeches is about five feet three inches tall, with a thin build, medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Meeches told CBC News in an interview last week that she's been living in a homeless encampment since the winter of 2021. CBC News has confirmed with police she is the person they're looking for and has spoken with investigators regarding her location.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the missing person's unit at 204-986-6250.