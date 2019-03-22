Winnipeg police search for missing woman

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help tracking down a missing woman.

Cynthia Parisian, 38, was last seen in the North End March 7.

Parisian is five foot one and weighs 180 lbs. She has long brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue vest, black pants and brown Timberland dress shoes with high heels.

Anyone with information on Parisian's whereabouts is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6250.

