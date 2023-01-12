Content
Manitoba

Woman missing for past month was last seen in Winnipeg's North End, police say

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a missing woman last seen a month ago in the city’s North End.

Gabrielle Marsden, 39, was last seen in the area of Dufferin Avenue and Salter Street

A woman with brown hair smiles.
Gabrielle Marsden is five feet, three inches with a thin build. She has short brown hair and brown eyes, police say. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Police said they're concerned for Marsden's well-being. Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-8477.

