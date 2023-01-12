Woman missing for past month was last seen in Winnipeg's North End, police say

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a missing woman last seen a month ago in the city's North End.

Gabrielle Marsden, 39, was last seen in early December in the area of Dufferin Avenue and Salter Street, the Winnipeg Police Service said in an alert issued Thursday morning.

Marsden is five feet, three inches with a thin build. She has short brown hair and brown eyes, the alert said.

Police said they're concerned for Marsden's well-being. Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-8477.

