Manitoba

Missing woman, 25, last seen in Garden City, Winnipeg police say

Winnipeg police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 25-year-old woman last seen in Garden City last week.

Rose Strang was wearing black jacket, black pants, grey-green striped shoes when last seen: polcie

Two images of a missing woman with long, dark hair are shown side by side.
Rose Strang, 25, was last seen in the Garden City area on Feb. 23, Winnipeg police said in a news release Monday. (Submitted by Winnipeg police)

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing woman last seen in Garden City last week.

Rose Strang, 25, was seen in that neighbourhood on Thursday, Winnipeg police said in a news release on Monday.

She is five feet eight inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has dark, wavy hair with blue-green highlights, according to the release.

She was wearing a black jacket with green trim, black pants and grey-green striped shoes when she was last seen.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact investigators with the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

