Missing woman, 25, last seen in Garden City, Winnipeg police say

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing woman last seen in Garden City last week.

Rose Strang, 25, was seen in that neighbourhood on Thursday, Winnipeg police said in a news release on Monday.

She is five feet eight inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has dark, wavy hair with blue-green highlights, according to the release.

She was wearing a black jacket with green trim, black pants and grey-green striped shoes when she was last seen.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact investigators with the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

