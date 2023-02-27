Missing woman, 25, last seen in Garden City, Winnipeg police say
Winnipeg police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 25-year-old woman last seen in Garden City last week.
Rose Strang was wearing black jacket, black pants, grey-green striped shoes when last seen: polcie
Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing woman last seen in Garden City last week.
Rose Strang, 25, was seen in that neighbourhood on Thursday, Winnipeg police said in a news release on Monday.
She is five feet eight inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has dark, wavy hair with blue-green highlights, according to the release.
She was wearing a black jacket with green trim, black pants and grey-green striped shoes when she was last seen.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact investigators with the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
More from CBC Manitoba: