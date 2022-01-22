Missing Winnipeg woman who may be in Flin Flon not heard from in 4 days

Police are asking the public for help to find a missing 19-year-old from Winnipeg who travelled to Flin Flon earlier this month, but hasn't been heard from in four days.

Michelle Precious Grozelle was last seen by family on Jan. 8 before she travelled to the northern town, police said in a news release on Saturday.

Family heard Grozelle on Jan. 18 that she was in Flin Flon, but she has not been heard from since.

Police and family are concerned for her well-being.

Grozelle is described as five feet seven inches tall and 125 pounds, with short curly brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey jacket and Timberland boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1423, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online.

More from CBC Manitoba: