Missing woman found dead in Winnipeg

The body of a woman who was reported missing on Monday has been found in Winnipeg's inner city.

The 18-year-old had last been seen in the evening of Feb. 17 and was reported missing to police the following night.

Her body was found just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday outside of a home on Ross Avenue, between Sherbrook and Isabel streets, in the city's Centennial neighbourhood.

Police are waiting for autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

The woman's name was not provided by police.