Skip to Main Content
Missing woman found dead in Winnipeg
New

Missing woman found dead in Winnipeg

The body of an 18-year-old woman who was reported missing on Monday has been found in Winnipeg's Centennial neighbourhood.
CBC News ·
An 18-year-old woman was found dead outside a home Tuesday morning in Winnipeg's Centennial neighbourhood. (Robert Short/CBC)

The body of a woman who was reported missing on Monday has been found in Winnipeg's inner city.

The 18-year-old had last been seen in the evening of Feb. 17 and was reported missing to police the following night.

Her body was found just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday outside of a home on Ross Avenue, between Sherbrook and Isabel streets, in the city's Centennial neighbourhood.

Police are waiting for autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

The woman's name was not provided by police.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us