Woman, 35, missing from Winnipeg, last seen July 12

Danielle Harper was last seen July 12 in the 800 block of Main Street. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 35-year-old woman from Winnipeg.



Danielle Harper was last seen July 12 in the 800 block of Main Street, around the Point Douglas area.

She is five feet, six inches tall with a heavier build and shoulder-length reddish/brown hair, police said.

She was last seen wearing blue cut-off jeans shorts and a beige T-shirt, and was believed to be wearing a baseball cap.

Harper has a cast on her right leg and had her crutches when last seen, according to police.

Police are concerned for her well-being and are asking anyone with information to contact the missing persons unit at 986-6250.

