Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba·New

Police searching for Winnipeg woman who hasn't been heard from since mid-April

Winnipeg police are asking for helping finding a 25-year-old woman who has been missing for more than a month. 

Doris Trout missing since April 12

CBC News ·
Doris Trout, 25, has been missing since April 12. She was last seen near Inkster Boulevard and McPhillips Street, police say. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a 25-year-old woman who has been missing for more than a month. 

Doris Trout was last seen near Inkster Boulevard and McPhillips Street on Tuesday April 12. 

She is five feet one inch tall, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes, said a news release. 

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now