Police searching for Winnipeg woman who hasn't been heard from since mid-April
Winnipeg police are asking for helping finding a 25-year-old woman who has been missing for more than a month.
Doris Trout missing since April 12
Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a 25-year-old woman who has been missing for more than a month.
Doris Trout was last seen near Inkster Boulevard and McPhillips Street on Tuesday April 12.
She is five feet one inch tall, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes, said a news release.
Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
More from CBC Manitoba: