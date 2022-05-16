Police searching for Winnipeg woman who hasn't been heard from since mid-April

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a 25-year-old woman who has been missing for more than a month.

Doris Trout was last seen near Inkster Boulevard and McPhillips Street on Tuesday April 12.

She is five feet one inch tall, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes, said a news release.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

