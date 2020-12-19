Winnipeg police ask for help to find missing woman

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 58-year-old woman.

Michelle Adey was last seen on Thursday in the Elmwood area, police said in a news release Friday.

Police are concerned for her well-being, the release says.

Adey is described as roughly five feet five inches tall, about 150 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes and dirty blonde hair. She may be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 986-6250.