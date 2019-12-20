Skip to Main Content
Missing woman last seen in downtown Winnipeg
Manitoba

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a 29-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since last Friday.

Monique Macpherson was last seen in downtown Winnipeg on Dec. 13, 2019. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service )

Monique Macpherson was last seen in downtown Winnipeg. 

She is described as five feet two inches tall, with a thin build, brown eyes and short auburn hair that is shaved on the sides. 

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service's missing person's unit at 204-986-6250.

