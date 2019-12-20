Missing woman last seen in downtown Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a 29-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since last Friday.

Monique Macpherson was last seen in downtown Winnipeg.

She is described as five feet two inches tall, with a thin build, brown eyes and short auburn hair that is shaved on the sides.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service's missing person's unit at 204-986-6250.