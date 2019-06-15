Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg woman, 37, missing since May
Winnipeg woman, 37, missing since May

Police are looking for a 37-year-old woman who has been missing since the end of May. 

Police say Biliana Gligorevic, 37, was last heard from at the end of May. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Biliana Gligorevic was last heard from on May 28, and police say they are concerned for her well-being.

She is described as being 5-4, with a thin to medium build. She has been seen with both blond and brown hair, and has green eyes. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250. 

