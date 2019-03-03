Police searching for missing woman last seen early Saturday
Winnipeg Police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who has been missing since early Saturday morning.
Autumn Shaman, 24, was last seen near Pembina and Jubilee area of Winnipeg in the early morning hours of March 2.
She is described as 5'10" tall, with a slim build, and long, straight blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing black jeans, a pinstripe cropped shirt, and a dark, waist-length parka with dark fur around the hood.
Police are concerned for Shaman's well-being. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 204-986-6222.