Police searching for missing woman last seen early Saturday

Winnipeg Police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who has been missing since early Saturday morning.

Autumn Shaman, 24, was last seen near Pembina and Jubilee area of Winnipeg in the early morning hours of March 2.

She is described as 5'10" tall, with a slim build, and long, straight blonde hair.

Police say they are concerned for Shaman's well being after she went missing early Saturday morning. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service )

She was last seen wearing black jeans, a pinstripe cropped shirt, and a dark, waist-length parka with dark fur around the hood.

Police are concerned for Shaman's well-being. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 204-986-6222.