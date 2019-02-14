Skip to Main Content
Missing woman last seen in Winnipeg's North End

Winnipeg police are asking for help from the public in locating a missing 18-year-old woman.
Cynthia Forster is described as being 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds with long brown hair with red highlights.

Cynthia Forster was last seen in the city's North End area around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.

She is described as being 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds with long brown hair with red highlights.

Police do not have a description of the clothing she was wearing at the time.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

