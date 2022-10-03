Missing woman, 20, last seen Aug. 25 in William Whyte area of Winnipeg

A 20-year-old woman has been missing for almost six weeks and Winnipeg police are concerned about her well-being.

Michelle Grozelle was reported last seen Aug. 25 in the city's William Whyte neighbourhood of the North End.

She is described as five feet, four inches, and 125 pounds, with a thin build, long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to called the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

