Thompson RCMP searching for woman, 31, last seen in November

Thompson RCMP are looking for a northern Manitoba woman who was reported missing in early January and was last seen in November.

Kayla James, 31, could be in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation or Thompson, Man.: RCMP

Black and white photo of a woman facing the camera.
Kayla James, 31, was last seen on Nov. 8, 2022, according to RCMP. She is described as five feet and five inches tall, weighing around 199 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes. (RCMP)

On Jan. 5 shortly before 1 p.m., Kayla James was reported missing to Thompson RCMP. The 31-year-old woman had not been seen since Nov. 8, 2022, according to a Wednesday news release.

Mounties have been searching for James since she was reported missing, RCMP say, but have not been able to find her.

James is described as five feet, five inches tall, weighing around 199 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes. RCMP say there is a possibility that she is in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation or Thompson, Man.

Police have concerns about her well-being and ask that anyone with information on her whereabouts call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or send a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

