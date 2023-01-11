Thompson RCMP searching for woman, 31, last seen in November

Thompson RCMP are looking for a woman who was last seen in November.

On Jan. 5 shortly before 1 p.m., Kayla James was reported missing to Thompson RCMP. The 31-year-old woman had not been seen since Nov. 8, 2022, according to a Wednesday news release.

Mounties have been searching for James since she was reported missing, RCMP say, but have not been able to find her.

James is described as five feet, five inches tall, weighing around 199 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes. RCMP say there is a possibility that she is in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation or Thompson, Man.

Police have concerns about her well-being and ask that anyone with information on her whereabouts call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or send a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com .

