Mounties ask for help finding missing 26-year-old woman from Thompson, Man.

RCMP are asking for help finding a 26-year-old woman missing from a home on Nickel Road in Thompson, Man.

Alexis Dick was reported missing on Thursday, but Mounties said in a news release her family hasn't seen her "for some time now" and are concerned for her well-being.

Dick is five feet, 11 inches tall with dark brown hair and brown eyes, the release said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or 204-677-6911.

People can also submit information anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, or going online to manitobacrimestoppers.com .

