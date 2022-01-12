Woman, 70, missing in Thompson area: Manitoba RCMP

RCMP are asking for help finding a missing 70-year-old woman from the northern Manitoba city of Thompson who hasn't been seen since the weekend.

Magdalena Rzemislawska was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 8, at approximately 9:45 a.m. at a shelter on Churchill Drive.

RCMP say they weren't able to obtain a photo of her, as she has no family in the area and has no fixed address.

She is five feet six inches tall, with shoulder-length grey hair and brown eyes, RCMP said in a Tuesday news release. She was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, camouflage pants and brown workboots.

Police say she doesn't speak English and has a noticeable accent.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911, or submit information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.